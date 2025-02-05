Former President Barack Obama, 62, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 59, have once again proven that their bond remains strong despite swirling rumors of a split.

Recent speculation suggested that the former first couple's relationship had turned "venomous," with claims of tension and alleged infidelity making headlines.

However, the Obamas swiftly put an end to the gossip by sharing heartfelt messages that showcase their unwavering love and support for each other.

The ex-POTUS posted a sweet photo on Instagram and X, saying: "Happy birthday to the love of my life,@MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace—and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Michelle responded to the Instagram post with, "Love you, honey!"

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

Barack and Michelle Split Rumors

However, despite the proof that the pair are still together, sources close to the couple say Barack and Michelle are "living separate lives." Barack's "roving eye" is touted as a possible source of her couple's marital woes.

As per RadarOnline, once seen as the power couple, the former First Couple is said to be keeping up appearances in public as they deal with private battles.

The insiders also say that their relationship has disintegrated over the last few months and that "Michelle is weighing her options for the future."

In a shocking new revelation, a source close to Barack Obama's inner circle claims the former president has been "uncharacteristically distracted," allegedly due to another woman.

Witnesses report growing tension between Barack and Michelle, with their interactions becoming increasingly strained. One insider even described their recent exchanges as "venomous," fueling speculation about deeper marital discord.

According to the outlet, sources close to the Obamas say Michelle is "finished with Washington and finished with Barack. " This suggests that the couple is simply trying to save face by refusing a public divorce to preserve their joint legacy.

Barack, 63, has recently been spotted without 61-year-old Michelle, hitting the town and grabbing meals at high-end DC restaurants with others.

Here's a pic of Obama at Osteria Mozza tonight pic.twitter.com/QzHyirrMNV — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 19, 2025

This raised eyebrows about their personal lives, as Michelle skipped some of the most significant events, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

As the couple quietly plots an exit strategy, the Obamas' $70 million empire—a Netflix deal, production company, and dozens of properties—is reportedly at stake.

Read more: Barack Obama Dines Alone Amid Rumors of Jennifer Aniston Affair and Marital Strain

Barack and Michelle Deny Rumors

Rumors spread last week suggesting the couple had split, with tabloids and gossip sites fueling speculation about an alleged separation and Barack's rumored affair with Jennifer Aniston—claims the couple has firmly denied.

According to Vanity Fair, a representative for the Obamas described the rumors as "categorically untrue," and asserted that the couple is still together.

The insider went on to call the affair allegations "absurd," and pointed out how difficult it is to be a celebrity and can be plagued by false rumors.

The rumors, without an ounce of evidence, surfaced in the August issue of In Touch Weekly, with the cover proclaiming "The Truth About Jen and Barack" and contending that Michelle Obama felt "betrayed."

As is the case with such rumors, they continued to bubble away below the surface despite her repeated denials, thanks to social media accounts that have a penchant for banal celebrity gossip.

Speaking on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Aniston recently addressed the rumors in October, saying, "That is absolutely untrue. I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him."

Speculations ran wild when Michelle did not attend various high-profile events, including President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration. But sources told VF she was not there for health and marital problems but for personal and political.