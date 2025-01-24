Meghan McCain is adding fuel to the rumors circulating regarding Barack and Michelle Obama allegedly heading towards divorce.

McCain spoke with reporter Tara Palmeri on her podcast Citizen McCain, as she detailed that according to her own personal sources, the rumors of the Obamas heading to Splitsville may be true.

"I'm not talking about TMZ. I'm not talking about Perez Hilton..." McCain began. "I'm talking about, like very serious journalists telling me that they're hearing that the Obama divorce rumors are true."

"We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives," Palmeri added, seemingly referring to sources who claim that the former first lady has "checked out" of Washington D.C. life, per Page Six.

The conversation between the two comes days after the 44th president took to social media to post a celebratory birthday shout-out for his wife, where he and Michelle appear to be preparing to share a meal.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama," Barack, 63, wrote to his wife. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Despite Barack's heartfelt message to his wife for her 61st birthday, McCain said she was less than impressed with the photo op, as Palmeri maintained that she'd "kill" her husband, Ben Domenech, if he posted a photo of her as lackluster.

"I would kill Ben if he put a picture of me looking like no makeup with that lighting on social media," the political correspondent said of her husband. "I would kill him. So for me it didn't help the rumors, and like, why are you putting this [type of] picture of your wife up?" she poked.

Meanwhile, unfounded romance rumors between Barack and Jennifer Aniston have been trending. Last October, Aniston slammed the bizarre rumors that she'd been canoodling with Barack, maintaining that the chatter was "absolutely untrue" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?'... and then it's that," she teased. "I was not mad at it," she continued, but clarified, "That is absolutely untrue." The actress added, "I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him."

That said, there does seem to be some evidence that Michelle is no pushover, as a source who's worked close to the pair revealed that the former FLOTUS cannot be "persuaded" to do anything, including when citizens opted to choose her for election to run against Joe Biden.

"You cannot tell Michelle what to do — no one can," the source stated, per Page Six, adding details regarding her decision to skip Donald Trump's inauguration. "That's why she could not be persuaded to stump for Joe Biden during the last election."

On January 15, another source claimed that the Chicago native wasn't into faking smiles, prompting her to skip the inauguration.

"There's no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake," the source claimed. "Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition."

The 60th inaugural ceremony at the Capitol wasn't the only tradition she skipped out on, as the former first lady was also MIA during the late president Jimmy Carter's funeral which was held in Washington, D.C.

In 2022, Michelle went on record saying, "People think I'm being catty — it's like, there were ten years where I couldn't stand my husband," prompting Barack to respond that, "It helps to be out of the White House and to have a little more time with her," per Page Six.