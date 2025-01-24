Former President Barack Obama was recently seen arriving alone at Osteria Mozza, a trendy Italian restaurant in Washington, D.C., just before attending Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The 63-year-old appeared unfazed as he stepped out without his wife, Michelle, sparking fresh speculation about the state of their 32-year marriage.

Obama was greeted by cheers and applause from bystanders as he entered the high-end eatery on Saturday, January 18. Despite his wife's absence, the former president was all smiles while joining a private dinner with several Washington, D.C. insiders, including Jeff Zients, Chief of Staff to President Joe Biden. A source described Obama as "very nice" but noted that he didn't pose for photos with anyone, per the Daily Mail.

Barack Obama was seen celebrating inauguration weekend in Washington, D.C., without Michelle Obama, with ongoing divorce rumors.



The former president attended a private dinner in a secluded room, accompanied by Jennifer Aniston.



pic.twitter.com/pdRdb9Da2M — Alphonsus Olieh Jr. (@AlphonsusOlieh) January 20, 2025

Michelle's decision to skip Trump's inauguration, as well as her absence from President Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month, has added fuel to rumors of marital discord.

Insiders suggest Michelle's dislike for Trump and a "scheduling conflict" were behind her absence, but others speculate it could reflect tension between the couple. One source alleged, per the Daily Mail, how "She's fed up with the political circus and pretending everything is fine with Barack all the time."

The rumors of trouble in their marriage intensified after tabloid stories last year linked Obama to actress Jennifer Aniston. A supermarket magazine headline declared "The Truth About Jen & Barack," while a podcast alleged, without evidence, that the former president and Aniston were having an affair.

Aniston, 55, denied the claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October. "I've met him once. I know Michelle more than him," Aniston said, laughing off the rumors as "absolutely untrue."

Despite the gossip, Obama attempted to quiet speculation with a heartfelt birthday tribute to Michelle earlier this month, calling her the "love of his life." However, some critics suggest his post may have been damage control to counteract the negative publicity surrounding their marriage.

The Obamas, who have faced scrutiny of their relationship since entering the public eye, have previously admitted to struggles during their time in the White House. Michelle has spoken about the sacrifices she made to support their family while Barack pursued his political ambitions.

Still, Obama has consistently emphasized his admiration for his wife, saying, "Even if she drives me crazy sometimes, I never thought there was anyone I'd rather be with" during an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2021.