Mamie Gummer, the daughter of renowned actress Meryl Streep, has filed for divorce from her husband, Mehar Sethi, after six years of marriage.

The actress, best known for her role in The Good Wife, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The couple's date of separation is listed as May 6, 2023.

In her legal filing, Mamie is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children—five-year-old son Peter and three-year-old daughter Mary.

Additionally, she has requested spousal support but has asked the court to terminate the ability to award support to her estranged husband, Mehar Sethi.

According to Daily Mail, Mamie and Mehar got married in February 2019, shortly before welcoming their first child, Peter, into the world. Their daughter Mary followed in 2021.

This is Mamie's second divorce. She was previously married to actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013.

Who is Mamie Gummer?

Though Sethi has not yet responded to the divorce filing, the separation has attracted public attention given the family's high profile.

Mamie is the second-born child of Meryl Streep and her ex-husband Don Gummer, a renowned sculptor, Fox Bangor said.

The couple's split in 2023 was widely reported. Streep and Gummer revealed they had been living apart for over six years before announcing their separation.

In addition to her acting career, Mamie Gummer has built a successful television presence, mainly known for her role in "The Good Wife" and its spin-off, "The Good Fight." Recently, she appeared in the miniseries "DMZ."

Despite the challenges in her personal life, Gummer continues to focus on her career while navigating the ongoing divorce proceedings.

This news follows a period of change in the Streep family. Meryl Streep has also been linked romantically to "Only Murders in the Building" co-star Martin Short, sparking rumors and speculation about their relationship after years of friendship.