Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is receiving heightened support in his ongoing legal battle.

His defense fund, which had seen a drop in donations, has now surpassed $248,000, helping to fund his fight against state and federal charges.

Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty to state charges, faces a range of serious charges, including first-degree murder, terrorism-related offenses, and multiple weapons charges.

He has not yet entered a plea for the federal charges, which could lead to the death penalty if he is convicted.

According to ABC News, a federal judge in New York recently appointed Avi Markowitz, an expert in capital punishment cases, to Mangione's defense team.

The expert appointment is a significant development, as one of the federal charges, murder by firearm, makes Mangione eligible for the death penalty.

Markowitz's involvement in the case strengthens the defense team as they prepare for a complex and high-stakes trial.

Death Penalty Expert Joins Luigi Mangione's Defense

Lead defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo expressed confidence in the new addition, emphasizing the importance of having every resource at their disposal to fight the serious charges Mangione faces.

"The charges could not be more serious and our client needs every resource at his disposal to fight these unprecedented charges in three jurisdictions," said a spokesperson for the defense firm.

In addition to the federal charges, Mangione is facing several state-level charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and criminal possession of various weapons, ABC News said.

If convicted on the state charges, Mangione could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mangione's legal team is preparing for a challenging trial. They face unprecedented charges in state and federal courts.

The case has attracted significant public attention, with the addition of a death penalty expert signaling the serious nature of the upcoming proceedings.