Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet at the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), where she was honored with the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award.

The award, the festival's highest honor, celebrates individuals who have significantly enriched the film industry.

Jolie, 49, was recognized for her standout role in the biographical drama Maria, in which she portrayed the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

Despite a stellar performance that had critics calling it a career-high, "Maria" did not secure an Oscar nomination for Jolie in the 2025 Academy Awards race, DailyMail said.

However, the actress appeared unbothered by the snub as she confidently walked the red carpet at the event. Dressed in a stunning white satin gown, Jolie beamed as she engaged with fans and posed for photographers ahead of the award ceremony.

Angelina Jolie's Legal Battle with Brad Pitt

Her portrayal of Callas, which earned her praise from many in the film industry, was described as an emotional and personal journey for Jolie.

She spoke about the challenges and fears she faced in taking on such an iconic role.

"This was a big fear, but it's fun. What are we alive for if not to confront our fears?" she shared.

Jolie's professional milestone comes amid ongoing legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Earlier this month, the former couple finalized all matters relating to their eight-year divorce battle, except for a $62 million lawsuit over the ownership of their French estate, Château Miraval.

According to Express US, Jolie recently appeared in an interview to reference their past marital troubles, stating that she had hidden "a lot of the pain" from their children. Pitt has accused Jolie of unlawfully selling her stake in the estate without his approval, while Jolie has claimed Pitt prioritized his career over his family's well-being.

Despite the legal disputes, Jolie has expressed a desire to focus on her children and humanitarian work.

"I think I've built a life very full and separate from being an artist," she said, hinting at a possible departure from Hollywood.