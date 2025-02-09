For the first time since 1998, Nike made a return to the Super Bowl commercial lineup, making a powerful statement with its new ad campaign.

The advertisement aired during Super Bowl LIX featured some of the world's most elite female athletes and was narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Doechii.

The 90-second spot, titled "So Win," captivated audiences by showcasing the strength, skill, and perseverance of women in sports.

Highlighting WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, track star Sha'Carri Richardson, and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, among others, the ad reinforced Nike's commitment to elevating female athletes.

Tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, US Soccer's Sophia Wilson, and rising USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins also played a significant role in the inspiring montage.

Nike's approach focused on challenging outdated narratives surrounding women in sports. The voiceover in the commercial flips long-standing criticisms—such as being too confident, too dominant, or too emotional—into powerful affirmations that encourage female athletes to embrace these traits.

There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway.



You can’t win. So Win.



🎤@officialdoechii pic.twitter.com/Fcu9VXQbnA — Nike (@Nike) February 10, 2025

Nike Champions Women's Sports

Nike followed up by sharing a clip of Clark's segment with the caption, "CAITLIN CLARK – Logo Legend, NCAA All-Time Leading Scorer, Walking Bucket, TIME's 2024 Athlete of the Year, WNBA Rookie of the Year."

Super Bowl commercials have long been known for their over-the-top budgets and celebrity-packed productions, often prioritizing humor or spectacle. According to UPROXX, the release of "So Win" signals Nike's renewed dedication to women's sports at a pivotal moment.

Over the last few years, viewership and engagement for female athletics have reached new heights. By shining a spotlight on the talent and determination of these athletes, Nike solidified its role in amplifying their voices.

The future of women's sports is brighter than ever, and as Clark, Wilson, Ionescu, and the rest of the featured athletes continue to dominate, their influence will only grow stronger.