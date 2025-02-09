Samuel L. Jackson stunned Super Bowl LIX viewers by making a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated halftime show at the Caesars Superdome.

The legendary actor not only introduced the rapper but also made multiple appearances throughout the performance, adding a dramatic and unexpected element to the spectacle.

Dressed as Uncle Sam, Jackson kicked off the show with a commanding presence. "Salutations, it's your Uncle Sam," he declared. "And this is the great American game."

His theatrical introduction set the tone for an electrifying show, and Lamar delivered an unforgettable performance.

Lamar, known for his high-energy performances and thought-provoking lyrics, brought out multiple guest stars to share the stage. SZA joined him to perform their hit songs "Luther" and "All the Stars."

The crowd erupted as the duo powerfully performed their collaborations. Mustard later joined Lamar on stage, further elevating the halftime spectacle.