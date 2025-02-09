Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was shown heartbroken on the team's bench during Super Bowl LIX.

The image, which was tweeted by FOX Sports: NFL soon went viral, amassing a great deal of sympathy and criticism from fans and commentators alike.

HEARTBREAKING: #Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is absolutely heartbroken sitting on the teams bench.



💔💔💔

pic.twitter.com/PJej7rJESK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles took off with a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome. It was the Eagles' fifth NFL title and the first for head coach Nick Sirianni.

The image received swift and varied reactions. Kelce's clear disappointment had some fans feeling for him, while many were not so kind.

"He'd be in the face of opponents if the Chiefs were winning," tweeted Ryan Dooney (@CoachDooneyR90), which is about the same reaction one could expect from rival fans in light of Kelce's competitive nature.

Social media was rife with speculation about the cause of Kelce's apparent distress. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) suspected personal reasons, calling back to his relationship with Swift in a joking manner. Some hinted at a failed marriage proposal.

Social Media Reactions

It was a hard-fought game for the Chiefs' powerhouse of a presence on the field, as one of their stars seemed shaken after the game.

As a long-time superstar tight-end for the Chiefs, Kelce has been in the news a lot lately for his play on the field as part of the massive Chiefs offense and his much-publicized off-the-field love life with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts stood out, guiding the Eagles to a dominant showing while the Chiefs were off to a very slow start, not finding their rhythm until the third quarter.

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were chasing a third straight NFL championship for Kansas City against a tough Eagles defense.

Fans from both sides took to social media to post memes and reactions to the shocking climax. The Chiefs' early hole and their unwillingness or inability to thwart the Eagles' game plan set the social media landscape a-buzz at the sight of Mahomes and the comparisons with GOAT quarterback Tom Brady.

Nick Sirianni, who is 43 years old, became one of the youngest to win a Super Bowl as a coach. The Eagles got their revenge for their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2023, which was no surprise given Sirianni's strategic mind all season long.

And at the same time, seasoned veteran Andy Reid could not deliver another championship to Kansas City.

In Philadelphia, peak security led to a victory celebration after the incident last year.

Also, pop singer Taylor Swift (who attended in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) heard boos and cheers from the crowd.

Her appearance on the big screen in the stadium attracted both applause and hissing, making the event even more dramatic.

The Eagles have now won the championship five times, including in 2018 and before that in 1960, 1949, and 1948.

With the NFL season coming to an end, Philadelphia has more success to be hopeful for in the years to come with Sirianni at the helm.