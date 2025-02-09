At the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, a protester hijacked Kendrick Lamar's performance to unfurl a Palestinian flag before being swiftly pushed off the stage by security.

A man hoisted the flag with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan," and it was draped atop the GNX car that was used in Lamar's set, according to footage that circulated on social media. It happened during the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game.

A protester raised the flags of Palestine and Sudan at the Super Bowl, demanding the world take notice of the ongoing injustices inflicted on the Palestinian and Sudanese people. The protester managed to wave the flags for a short time whilst the halftime show was broadcast... pic.twitter.com/pvg0nOBqzo — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 10, 2025

As per The Independent, security personnel were quickly on the scene, and the protester soon jumped off the platform, eluding capture for 45 seconds while moving around the dancers on stage. He was ultimately subdued and escorted away by a number of security personnel.

There was some online speculation that the protester was part of the "performance," but that has not been substantiated.

The protester, apparently, as per NBC News, was part of the 400-member field cast.

The NFL confirmed that security quickly detained the individual, who had concealed the flag until late in the show. The league stated that no one involved in the production was aware of the dancer's intentions.

Last week, former President Donald Trump told supporters that America should "take over" Gaza and move most of its Palestinian population.

Trump suggested turning Gaza into "the Riviera of the Middle East" during his press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

To fulfill his vision of turning what he called "a hell hole" into "the Riviera of the Middle East," he thought (or so he estimated) that around 1.8 million of the nearly 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza would have to go.

The remarks played off of recent comments made by President Donald Trump, who said the U.S. should "take over" Gaza. "Gaza has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades, and so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there." Trump said, as quoted by The Independent.

Before kickoff, the former president, whose attendance at the game became a story on its own, predicted a Chiefs win.