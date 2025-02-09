President Donald Trump made history on Sunday as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, taking a break from his official duties to witness the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome.

However, his visit was not without controversy as he used the event to take a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift, reigniting their long-standing feud.

Trump Mocks Taylor Swift on Social Media

As Swift was shown on the jumbotron during the game, loud boos reportedly erupted from parts of the crowd. Trump wasted no time in capitalizing on the moment, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share a video of Swift's reaction juxtaposed with footage of himself at the Super Bowl alongside his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The president appeared to imply that while Swift faced jeers, he was greeted with cheers.

Donald Trump shares video of Taylor Swift being booed during the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KT5PhnQoen — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

The Taylor Swift Obsession?

Fans question why Trump is obsessed with Taylor Swift. Others are saying that many people really like Trump and hate Swift despite what the media is reporting. Here's what X users are saying:

Oh, we know he hates her but its because she doesn't support her — James Murphy #musicbox30 (@JamesMu58363577) February 10, 2025

Taylor Swift totally getting roasted by the Teflon Don 🤣 — Kireina Kerner (@KireinaKerner) February 10, 2025

He’s showing Dems and some others are in a bubble because most people support Trump and dislike swift besides the media saying the opposite — Beam 🌟 (@ItsBeamm) February 10, 2025

the way she sold that exact stadium out 3x in a row for the eras tour and he could barely fill an arena- HELP ME BREATHE pic.twitter.com/yR7FX9SsJH — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) February 10, 2025

why is donald trump so obsessed with taylor swift? she needs to sue for harassment atp… pic.twitter.com/Io5W2HChRG — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) February 10, 2025

Ongoing Feud Between Trump and Swift

Trump's history with Swift has been marked by political friction. The singer, a vocal advocate for Democratic causes, recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential run.

The endorsement seemingly struck a nerve with Trump, who days later posted on social media, "I hate Taylor Swift." Prior to that, Trump had shared an AI-generated endorsement featuring Swift, suggesting she supported his reelection—an assertion widely debunked.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat — and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump said when asked about how he feels about the "Bad Blood" singer.