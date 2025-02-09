Donald Trump Mocks Taylor Swift After Getting Boos While He Receives Cheers At Super Bowl LIX
President Donald Trump made history on Sunday as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, taking a break from his official duties to witness the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome.
However, his visit was not without controversy as he used the event to take a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift, reigniting their long-standing feud.
Trump Mocks Taylor Swift on Social Media
As Swift was shown on the jumbotron during the game, loud boos reportedly erupted from parts of the crowd. Trump wasted no time in capitalizing on the moment, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share a video of Swift's reaction juxtaposed with footage of himself at the Super Bowl alongside his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
The president appeared to imply that while Swift faced jeers, he was greeted with cheers.
The Taylor Swift Obsession?
Fans question why Trump is obsessed with Taylor Swift. Others are saying that many people really like Trump and hate Swift despite what the media is reporting. Here's what X users are saying:
Ongoing Feud Between Trump and Swift
Trump's history with Swift has been marked by political friction. The singer, a vocal advocate for Democratic causes, recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential run.
The endorsement seemingly struck a nerve with Trump, who days later posted on social media, "I hate Taylor Swift." Prior to that, Trump had shared an AI-generated endorsement featuring Swift, suggesting she supported his reelection—an assertion widely debunked.
"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat — and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump said when asked about how he feels about the "Bad Blood" singer.