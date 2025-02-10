Kanye West aired a self-recorded Super Bowl commercial in select local markets Sunday, directing viewers to his website, where he's selling white t-shirts branded with a swastika.

The 30-second ad, filmed on West's phone, shows the rapper sitting in what appears to be a dentist's office.

"So, what's up, guys?" West says. "I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone... Go to Yeezy.com."

Kanye West Super Bowl 59 commercial (2025) pic.twitter.com/nTyeS9Ozhg — curating our culture (@curatingourcult) February 10, 2025

The ad was not broadcast nationally; instead, it aired in limited regional markets. Approximately two hours after the game ended, the commercial aired again, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

West's Yeezy website, typically used to sell his fashion items, currently features only one product: a white t-shirt with a swastika, an emblem commonly associated with antisemitism and Adolf Hitler.

West's reemergence in the public eye follows a series of recent controversies. In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, he returned to X, posting a tirade of tweets praising Hitler and promoting antisemitic hate speech. His account was later deactivated.

This is not the first time West has used a major sporting event to promote his brand. Last year, he aired a similarly low-budget commercial during the Super Bowl, also recorded on his phone.