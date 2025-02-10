According to a recent poll, Prince Harry has lost an essential part of his royal identity. The British public now sees him as a celebrity rather than a member of the royal family.

According to a poll by Ipsos, just 21% of Britons believe the Duke of Sussex is 'more royal than celebrity,' while 40% think he is 'more celebrity.' Another 20% say he is both.

The poll follows Prince Harry's trip to the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where he was spotted having a good time with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The results indicate that, despite all the positive public appearances recently, perceptions of the couple have continued to evolve since they ceased royal duties in March 2020.

The poll, conducted with 1,091 people, found that 16% believe Harry is neither royal nor celebrity, and others are unsure how to classify him. That is in sharp contrast to the opinions of his brother, Prince William, who enjoys a positive public image among Britons.

The results show that Harry is at odds with his royal family, especially with his brother, Prince William. According to the Mirror, sources said that William had lost faith in Harry's ability to keep family matters private after Harry publicly aired the family's dirty laundry in interviews and books.

Also, in the poll, Prince Harry's approval ratings are much lower than those of his brother and his sister-in-law. Only 15% have an unfavorable opinion of Prince William, while 43% say the same of Harry. Only 12% disapprove of Princess Kate, but a highly unfavorable rating of 54% for Meghan Markle.

The developments come amid Prince Harry facing an ongoing legal challenge in the US over his visa status.

Recently, former US President Donald Trump criticized Meghan Markle and discussed Harry's immigration concerns, saying he has "enough problems with his wife."

Harry, Meghan's Megxit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started a new chapter of their lives by stepping back from royal duties in 2020. This led to their move to California, where, away from attending events, they explored different business ventures. They stated that they were concerned about media intrusion and needed to grow independently as a couple.

Earlier this week, Harry received a "full and unequivocal apology" from News Group Newspapers (NGN) in a compensation settlement for claims that he had been subjected to unlawful private information breaches.

The settlement ended a long legal dispute in which NGN acknowledged that private investigators acted illegally between 1996 and 2011. The size of the settlement has not been disclosed.

According to BBC, Harry and Meghan left the UK for several reasons, and one of these was frustration towards Buckingham Palace for not letting them expand their "SussexRoyal" brand. They kept their Duke and Duchess titles when they departed royal duties but have since dropped the HRH style.