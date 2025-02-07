Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are once again in the spotlight. This time, they are facing accusations of profiting from their strained relationship with the British royal family.

Since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry have focused on carrying out individual tasks for themselves. The Duchess of Sussex, for instance, is set to launch her lifestyle series and brand on Netflix.

Harry, on the other hand, is devoted to the Invictus Games, a passion project that hosts multi-sport events for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans. Founded in 2014, Invictus Games aims to use the power of sports to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation for people who serve their countries.

Critics are now saying the pair's decision to work separately on their projects can help them, especially when they are not "trusted by a great many Americans" for profiting from their rift with the British royal family.

"The problem the Sussexes have is they have monetized their rift with the royal family so ruthlessly and would simply not be trusted by a great many Americans," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

What Happened Between the Sussexes and the Royal Family?

Markle and Harry split from the British royal family in early 2020. They announced plans to step back as senior royals, citing a desire for financial independence and relief from intense media scrutiny.

Their decision followed tensions over feeling sidelined by the monarchy, including a symbolic photo of Queen Elizabeth with future heirs that excluded them. The couple moved to North America, eventually settling in California.

The rift deepened as Harry and Meghan shared private family struggles in high-profile projects like their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir "Spare," which revealed arguments with Prince William and claims of racism within the institution. These disclosures led to the loss of their royal patronages and military titles.