In a new, touching charity video, Meghan Markle marked the moment with a surprise shout-out to some of her friends in high places: Billie Eilish, Adam Levine, and Behati Prinsloo.

After receiving signed items from the trio, she sent a thank-you to the celebrities for helping her get the goods for a wildfire victim.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, revealed that she contacted the "Ocean Eyes" singer to replace a fan's T-shirt from one of her shows after her home was destroyed in the tragic Los Angeles wildfires.

Speaking in the clip, Markle said: "Huge thank you, Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her, and honestly, to Adam Levine and Behati, you guys helped me get this over the line."

Markle and Prince Harry, 40, visited Altadena to meet a local mother and her 15-year-old daughter at the site of their home, which was lost in the fires. The teen had been looking for a particular Billie Eilish T-shirt that he had placed in the washing machine prior to the fire.

Intent on offering her support, Markle said she had "thought of everybody that I knew" and sent a vocal note in an attempt to resonate with the Grammy-winning musician essentially. Markle posted a video soon after displaying some signed merchandise that Eilish had sent — and responded.

"I don't even know what this stuff means, but it's signed for her!" she said, admitting she felt "old" for not recognizing some of the items.

This video emerged only weeks after Markle and Harry visited a wildfire evacuation center in Los Angeles, where some accused them of being "disaster tourists" as per DailyMail.

The couple was "offended" by the comments, a source later shared with Page Six, with the Los Angeles-born Markle particularly affected by the devastation.

At the end of the video, Markle had a message to help those affected by the wildfire and thanked first responders, the "real heroes in this community."