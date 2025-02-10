The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl victory on February 14, 2025, with a grand parade in the heart of the city.

The parade follows the team's dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9, securing their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, US Magazine said.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, dominated the game, particularly in the first half, where they held the Chiefs scoreless.

The victory came after a painful loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl, making it even sweeter for the team and its fans.

Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni expressed the team's excitement in a post-game interview: "They said the only way it's not over is if we have a parade and a ring ceremony. This 2024 Eagle team is not done yet, we've got a couple more things to celebrate."

Philadelphia Eagles Parade 2025

The parade will take a familiar route through Philadelphia, starting at the stadium complex in South Philly and traveling down Broad Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

This route is the same one used in the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl celebration, which drew an estimated 3 million fans.

Broad Street is Philadelphia's longest straightaway so that the parade will provide plenty of space for the enthusiastic crowd expected to join the festivities.

While the start time has not been officially announced, previous parades have started at 11 a.m. ET and lasted for several hours.

The celebration will feature appearances from the entire Eagles team, including key players like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Coach Sirianni.

According to People, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski, and other city officials will also attend.

Fans who can't attend the parade in person can watch the live broadcast on Fox 29 and YouTube, as well as highlights on the NFL Network. Local Fox stations will carry the parade for viewers outside the Philadelphia area.

Snow is expected to fall in the city before the parade, so officials are monitoring the weather closely to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

Fans can look forward to an exciting day filled with cheer as the Eagles return home to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with the city they represent.