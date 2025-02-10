Justin Baldoni recently opened up about his confidence struggles and the pressure he felt to "overcompensate" during his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

In a newly released episode of the "Gent's Talk Podcast," recorded in November 2024, the "It Ends With Us" actor and director reflected on an emotionally and mentally exhausting year.

During the conversation with host Samir Mourani, Baldoni admitted that 2024 had been an overwhelming year for him. He shared that he had sent a message to his closest friends and colleagues, including his best friend Jamie and Wayfarer Studios' president Tara, expressing that he was not in a good place.

"I told them I was exhausted, that I hadn't given myself time to recover or heal," he revealed.

"I had an intense year—a lot of material success and a lot of emotional stress. It was very hard on me and my family."

Baldoni further described how he often felt the need to present a stronger, more confident version of himself, even when he wasn't feeling that way internally.

"I have a tendency to overcompensate when I'm feeling unsure of myself," he admitted.

"I try to appear put together when, in reality, I'm struggling just like anyone else."

His reflections come at a time when his personal and professional life are under immense scrutiny. A month after the podcast was recorded, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, later escalating it to a lawsuit.

The complaint alleged that Baldoni engaged in inappropriate behavior on set and orchestrated a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni countersued both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion, seeking $400 million in damages. The case is set to go to trial in March 2026.

Though Baldoni did not explicitly mention Lively in the podcast, his comments about feeling emotionally drained and struggling with confidence hint at the internal conflict he was facing during the filming and promotion of "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni Defends His Character as Legal Battle With Lively Heats Up

He discussed his efforts to be "radically sincere and authentic" in his interactions, acknowledging that he is a work in progress.

"I can get lost in the same way that everybody gets lost," he said. "But healing isn't linear."

The legal battle between Baldoni and Lively has only grown more contentious. Lively's lawsuit included claims that Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her body and past sexual experiences and even attempted to show her explicit content on set.

These allegations reportedly led to an all-hands meeting among production executives to address Baldoni's behavior. Baldoni has denied these claims, arguing that Lively manipulated the media narrative to damage his reputation.

Enstarz previously reported that Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has stated that Baldoni has been financially and emotionally devastated by the lawsuit, calling it an attack on his character.

"Justin has been working tirelessly to defend himself against these allegations, which he insists are baseless," Freedman said in a recent statement.

Despite the legal chaos, Baldoni has made efforts to refute the allegations. He has released behind-the-scenes footage from "It Ends With Us" and launched a website containing text messages between him and Lively to counter her claims. He insists that the public portrayal of him does not align with who he truly is.

In the "Gent's Talk Podcast," Baldoni also discussed his struggles with anxiety and the weight of professional responsibilities.

"I wear a lot of hats because I love what I do," he said. "But sometimes, success and opportunity can pull you away from yourself."