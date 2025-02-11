Chelsea Handler has opened up about her emotional breakup with comedian Jo Koy, revealing that their relationship ended because their values and expectations were not aligned.

Speaking on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Handler, 49, explained that although she was deeply in love with Koy, their differences became too large to ignore.

"I felt like it was a decision between having a relationship and being full-on or choosing myself and my sanity," she said, adding that staying in the relationship would have required her to compromise her values.

Handler explained that what she viewed as a "mature, healthy relationship" and what Koy saw were completely different, leaving her with little choice but to end things.

The couple, who had been dating for almost a year, broke up in July 2022, DailyMail said.

Despite their love for each other, Handler explained that Koy's expectations for their relationship felt outdated and unrealistic.

"We had different ideas about togetherness and the amount of time we would spend together," she noted.

Chelsea Handler Reflects on Lessons Learned from Jo Koy Relationship

Reflecting on the lessons she learned from the relationship, Handler shared that it helped her healthily embrace vulnerability.

"The biggest takeaway was that I was able to be in love in a vulnerable, mature, healthy way," she said.

Handler also noted that her time with Koy reminded her of her own strength and confidence, especially during a time when she felt disconnected from her work.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Handler shared how Koy had renewed her faith in men and helped her rediscover her value.

However, by the time of their breakup, Handler realized that compromising too much would have meant sacrificing who she was.

According to PageSix, despite their split, Handler admitted that she doesn't regret the relationship.

"I didn't for one second doubt any of my decision-making," she said, adding that Koy played a significant role in helping her rediscover her self-worth.

Their breakup, which stunned many fans, was made even more complicated by Handler's call for Koy to take accountability for their split, something she mentioned in a later interview with Brooke Shields. Handler explained that without accountability, she didn't see a path toward friendship with Koy.

While Handler has moved on from the relationship, she remains thankful for the lessons learned and the love she experienced.