At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler took center stage with her signature sharp humor, taking jabs at Hollywood's biggest names.

Among her targets were Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, whose ongoing legal battle over "It Ends With Us" has dominated headlines.

Handler, hosting the ceremony for the third time, wasted no time addressing the highly publicized lawsuit.

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country," she began, setting up her punchline.

"So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

According to People, the audience erupted in laughter as she continued, "Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I think we're all grateful. And I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys."

Justin Baldoni's Defamation Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

The lawsuit between Lively and Baldoni stems from allegations Lively made in December, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

He denied the claims and, in January, filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which her legal team dismissed as "meritless."

The case has continued to escalate, with the first pre-trial hearing taking place on February 3, where the judge cautioned both parties against litigating in the media. The trial is currently set for March 2026.

Handler's monologue didn't stop at Lively and Baldoni. She also took aim at former child stars, satirized Hollywood's latest biopics, and joked about Colin Farrell's transformation in "The Penguin."

"Now we know how long it takes to make Colin Farrell not f--kable," she quipped.

The night was filled with both celebration and satire, with Handler keeping the crowd entertained as Hollywood's finest gathered at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Toofab said.