Khloé Kardashian revealed that a man she once dated peed in her bed multiple times and "never addressed it."

Kardashian, 40, shared her experience with Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on Wednesday's episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

"I was dating someone — I can't remember if we were intimate or not at this point; I'm assuming we were," she said. "And he slept over, and he wet the bed. Just wet the bed. And I was like, OK, that's weird, obviously. 'Cause we're adults."

When he never mentioned anything, she started to think she might be misremembering what happened.

"He never addressed it. We never talked about it. I was like, OK, maybe this didn't happen because we didn't talk about it," she said. But then it happened again, and she had to tell her sister.

"I remember telling Kim, I was like, 'He's peeing the bed like he's a f**king child,'" she said. "So he was a pee boy. We don't need pee boys."

But somehow the bedwetter didn't rank as her "worst date" ever, because that was with the "hottest guy" she met in the elevator at a hotel. After proceeding to a suite to talk and get to know one another, the unnamed man started "hysterically crying over a cheeseburger."

"I just remember being like, 'How do I get out of this place?'," she said. "I have a grown man who's crying over a cheeseburger, saying how great I am."

-- With reporting by TMX