Fans are lighting Tristian Thompson up after he took to social media claiming Dream Kardashian as his daughter, while seemingly denying one of his own biological sons.

Thompson — who appeared to be having a heartfelt moment thinking about "his girls" — was called out for claiming "another man's child" as his own without bringing up his own son.

In a post captured by The Neighborhood Talk, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was also dragged for seemingly "becoming" a Kardashian, while others totally understood his perspective due to their family dynamic.

Thompson can be seen wearing ombre tinted sunglasses and blinged-out jewels around his neck in a video captioned "A Message to Dream & True."

"I have two daughters," Thompson, 33, began, "Their names are Dream is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest. Those are my two girls. And I miss you guys sooo much. I love you guys." 8-year-old Dream Kardashian's parents are Blac Chyna, who now goes by her government name Angela White, and Rob Kardashian.

Many called Thompson out for forgetting to name his son, Theo, whom he shares with trainer Maralee Nichols, while dragging him for "talking like" a Kardashian and for being an alleged "deadbeat."

"[He] starting to sound like a Kardashian he been around them wayy too long," one fan wrote. "Why he talk like a delicate flower," a second laughed. "Y'all in the comments acting shocked like we don't know deadbeat [laugh emoji] love other people kids," a third accused. "But you don't claim your son...please leave us alone," a fourth poked.

"He said he has two daughters. That does not mean he doesn't have a son," a fifth argued, as another agreed, "He is Dreams God Father - Rob her biological father says it ALL THE TIME - D**n y'all complain about every got d**n thing!"

Tristian Thompson says Dream Kardashian is his daughter 😮 l pic.twitter.com/1U6oQNrmjq — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) January 30, 2025

The 2016 NBA champ is a father of four, welcoming his first son Prince Oliver back in December 2016 with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, before welcoming son Theo in 2021 with Nichols outside his relationship with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, whom he shares son Tatum, 2, via surrogate in 2022.

His daughter True, 6, mentioned in the video, was born in April 2018 amid photos surfacing exposing Thompson's infidelity with Kardashian. Despite the couple's decision to stay together, the athlete was accused of cheating once again with Jordyn Woods — sister Kylie Jenner's best friend— in February 2019.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating in September 2016 before calling it quits that February.