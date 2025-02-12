Wendy Williams has come forth stating she has not visited a physician over the previous two years, notwithstanding an acknowledgment of dementia in 2023 and a court-ordered guardianship since 2022.

The former talk show host has not visited with one in person or even a video appointment. The latest claims come from her having lived under a court-appointed guardianship since 2022.

Williams, 60, spoke about her health and the guardianship's effect on her life in "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams," a documentary debuting Wednesday on TubiTV. TMZ founder Harvey Levin was also interviewed in the documentary.

Williams, however, when Levin asked when she last saw a doctor, answered, "It's been a long while," adding that she didn't even know a general time frame.

While living a year in Connecticut and another six to seven at an assisted living center, she said she didn't receive medical care.

Williams' guardian described her in court filings as "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated." Williams disputed those claims, saying she feels "fantastic" and is not incapacitated.

Wendy Williams Calls for Dementia Reassessment

Diagnosing dementia compared to brain damage from alcohol, which causes similar symptoms, is difficult, neurologist Leah Croll told the People. Williams' long history of drug and alcohol abuse has also led some to wonder whether the dementia diagnosis was, in fact, accurate.

"This could be a reason for her neurologist and her team to reevaluate what's going on with her and reassess her cognition at this point," Croll said.

Williams had appeared on "The Breakfast Club" and denied anything was wrong with her, and shortly after that, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed legal documents asking for a new medical exam.

Morrissey stated Williams needed to undergo more neurological and psychological testing to reassess his cognitive state.

Morrissey faced allegations that Williams did not sue A&E Television Networks for airing the documentary series "Where Is Wendy Williams?"

According to the lawsuit, Williams' guardian said the suit was about providing Williams with financial benefits to cover her healthcare needs.

In the filing, Morrissey wrote that "The issue of whether [Williams] has the capacity to assess what is in her own best interests deserves renewed careful consideration by qualified experts."

Williams still refutes any claims that she has frontotemporal dementia, calling it "disgusting" and stating she wants her life back.