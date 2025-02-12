Wendy Williams has drawn a shocking comparison between her current circumstances and those of someone imprisoned. While she hasn't committed any crime, she says her life feels eerily similar to being locked in a cell.

TMZ released a new documentary on Tubi, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, which delves into the years-long guardianship controlling Williams' life.

In the documentary, Williams describes her existence as isolated and heavily restricted. Currently residing in a New York City assisted living facility, she details how she is confined to a single room on the fifth floor.

Williams revealed that she cannot leave her floor without staff approval. In the past month, she has been outside only twice, both occasions being for dental appointments.

She also noted that her contact with the outside world is severely limited — few people are allowed to visit her, no one can call her directly, and while she can make outgoing calls, she has no access to the internet. The mother of one shared that she eats alone in her room because she finds it too depressing to be around the facility's elderly residents, many of whom suffer from serious health conditions.

Despite her circumstances, those who have spoken with Wendy, including Harvey Levin and others, report that she seems to have returned to her old self. Levin declares how the former talk show host is engaging and conversational — far removed from the struggles she faced a few years ago when heavy drinking impacted her mental and physical health.

Her guardian claims, per the documentary, that Williams is permanently disabled due to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that is said to be progressive and irreversible. The Mayo Clinic defines FTD as a disease that mainly affects the "frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are associated with personality, behavior and language. Some people with frontotemporal dementia have changes in their personalities. They become socially inappropriate and may be impulsive or emotionally indifferent. Others lose the ability to properly use language."

For the documentary Saving Wendy, the filmmakers had to use a camera placed on the sidewalk to capture Williams as she stood by her fifth-floor window, speaking with them over the phone.

TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is available to watch on Tubi.