Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has again requested a medical evaluation of the former talk show host after she recently insisted that she was not suffering from dementia.

The request comes after Williams' recent appearance on the "Breakfast Club," where she claimed that the level of care she was currently receiving was stifling and unnecessary.

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison," she said. "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Williams further claimed that she could not call anyone unless Morrissey allowed her to and that she could not make purchases by herself.

The talk show host was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a brain disorder that affects the frontal and temporal lobes, causing changes in behavior, personality, and language skills.

Aphasia, which often occurs with FTD, is a condition that impairs a person's ability to communicate, making it difficult to speak, write, or understand language. There is currently no cure for the disorder.

In response to her claims, Morrissey's lawyers send a letter to a New York judge calling for another round of medical evaluations for the talk show host, including neurological and psychological testing.

Morrisey's team added that they want to be transparent about the host's health and, as such, believe that the tests are "prudent," per TMZ.

The team noted that Williams' diagnosis was made by health professionals at Weill Cornell Medical Center. It was also pointed out in the letter that a judge had legally ruled the former talk show host as "incapacitated."

Morrissey has been overseeing Williams' care and finances since May 2022. The court-appointed guardianship was initiated after Wells Fargo raised concerns, adding that they have documented unusual and disturbing patterns involving her welfare and financial situation.

Williams currently resides in a care facility in New York where her daily routines are restricted, and she is given limited access to communication devices.