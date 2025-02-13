Pete Davidson's decision to undergo a dramatic tattoo removal process has sparked online speculation about a possible reunion with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian, who has spent around $200,000 to erase nearly 200 tattoos, recently unveiled his fresh, tattoo-free look in a new campaign for the clothing brand Reformation.

Davidson, known for his tattoos, which covered much of his body, posed shirtless for the campaign, showcasing his new, smooth skin.

The transformation has prompted fans to hope that his new look could lead to a rekindling of his romance with Kim Kardashian, with some taking to social media to express their excitement.

"Good for him he got way too silly with the tattoos. I believe that one of his tattoos were the initials of KimYe's children. I always found that distasteful. He's fortunate to be able to afford the removal," a commenter wrote.

"Pete Davidson treating tattoos like relationships,gets them all, then erases the past," another said.

"Oh, he's looking extra sexy...did Kim take him back?" one asked.

Several fans even speculated that Davidson removed his tattoos, including those dedicated to past relationships, in an attempt to win Kardashian's heart again.

Davidson and Kardashian had a whirlwind romance in 2021 after meeting on "Saturday Night Live."

Their relationship, which began after the two shared an on-screen kiss while playing Aladdin and Jasmine in a skit, lasted for nine months before they parted ways in August 2022.

Sources revealed that their long-distance relationship and hectic schedules made it difficult for them to maintain their connection. Despite their breakup, fans have continued to hope for a reunion, especially given Davidson's physical transformation.

Davidson's tattoo removal process, which began in late 2020, has been a painful and lengthy journey.

Fans Say Pete Davidson Looks More Mature, Healthier

In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Davidson described the process as "horrible" and said that it involved burning off layers of skin, followed by a lengthy healing period, LadBible said.

He jokingly advised others to think carefully before getting tattoos, referencing his infamous Game of Thrones tattoo. Davidson's decision to remove his ink and embrace a clean slate is said to reflect his desire to grow and move forward, both personally and professionally.

Davidson's tattooed body, once covered with dedications to exes like Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber, had long been a part of his public persona. Some of Davidson's tattoos were more personal, like the firefighter badge number "8418" in honor of his late father, a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Other designs included the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and quotes from Rocky and Harry Potter. However, many of his tattoos were also linked to past relationships, sparking mixed reactions from fans and even his tattoo artist, who once advised him to avoid "girlfriend tattoos" until he was more confident in his commitments.

Despite all the painful removal sessions, Davidson's body now stands as a blank canvas, and many of his fans are praising the results.

Comments flooded his latest ad campaign, with some saying that his new look made him appear "more mature" and "healthier."