Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her experience at the "2024 Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix," where the audience notably booed her.

In a sneak peek of the Feb. 13 episode of "The Kardashians," the 44-year-old reality star reflected on the experience, particularly focusing on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's controversial jokes about her.

Although Kim did not mention Hinchcliffe by name, she expressed frustration with what she called "the easiest joke" made during the event. Hinchcliffe mentioned Kardashian while "speaking of ... a whale's vagina."

According to Daily Mail, the comedian mocked Kardashian with a crude joke about her relationships, saying, "She's had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone," before advising her to "close your legs."

Kardashian, unimpressed by the material, pointed out that anyone could have been the target of such a joke and called it neither innovative nor original.

"Am I supposed to sit there and be like, 'How innovative, you called me a whore?'" Kardashian quipped.

She also made it clear that she would never participate in another roast, as she did not find the experience enjoyable.

Oh no Kim Kardashian is being boo’d at the Brady Roast

pic.twitter.com/Df2GvSg3Kr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Read more: Serial Rapist Who Posed As Hollywood Producer to Lure Victims Faces Life Sentence for Murder of Model Christy Giles

Kim Kardashian's Reaction to Tom Brady's Roast

In addition to her reaction to the roast, Kardashian spoke about being booed when she first took the stage. Although Netflix later edited out the moment, it left a lasting impression on her.

During the roast, Kardashian jokingly addressed rumors about her and Tom Brady's rumored romance, humorously referencing her infamous 2007 sex tape.

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or no; I'd just release the tape," she said, according to Page Six.

Kardashian's appearance at the roast came after headlines swirled about her and Brady being linked romantically in 2023, following their photo together at a Fourth of July party.

However, Kardashian clarified that a relationship with Brady was unlikely due to his appearance, which reminded her of her ex-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

In addition to the roast, Kardashian is navigating another new challenge: managing her 11-year-old daughter North's emerging rap career.

In the latest Kardashians episode, she admitted feeling "conflicted" about North's budding career, which she has taken on as her momager.