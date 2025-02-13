Jessica Simpson is making a musical return, with her first new single set for release on February 21.

The 44-year-old singer and entrepreneur teased her comeback with the track "Use My Heart Against Me," revealing the song and an upcoming album via social media.

The announcement included a behind-the-scenes video of Simpson in the studio, along with a sneak peek of the song.

In the clip, Simpson sings, "Go on, use my heart against me," giving fans a glimpse of the emotional depth of her new music.

According to JustJared, she shared that the album would mark a turning point, as it reflects her taking "control of her own artistry," according to one of her collaborators.

This marks Simpson's return to music after more than a decade. Her last album, Happy Christmas, was released in 2010, while her most recent original album, Do You Know, came out in 2008.

Though she released some songs for her 2020 memoir "Open Book: A Memoir," those tracks were not made available on streaming platforms.

Jessica Simpson Shares Family Focus Amid Split with Eric Johnson

Simpson's announcement comes just a month after she revealed her separation from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson. In a statement, she explained that their marriage had been going through a challenging period.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."

The pop star, who shares three children with Johnson, including son Ace, 11, and daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, has been prioritizing family and self-care since the split, US Magazine said.

A source close to the singer mentioned that Simpson is "focusing on herself and well-being" and "doing better each day." The source also added that Simpson is preparing for a new chapter, with plans to settle in Los Angeles with her children.

Simpson had previously teased her musical comeback months ago, posting about her return to music and the personal journey it represents.

In a November 2024 post, she wrote, "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve." She also shared a glimpse of her creative process in Nashville, where she said she unearthed her "singular magic."