A person close to Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson revealed the reason behind their split after 10 years of marriage. The main factor contributing to their separation is said to be "trust issues."

"Jess and Eric had trust issues. They were no longer on the same page, and it drove a wedge between them," an informant told Page Six.

The blonde bombshell has reportedly been dividing her time between Nashville and Los Angeles to work on new music.

According to a PEOPLE insider in November, the ex-NFL player spends all of his time in Los Angeles where the children attend school, while Simpson works on music and alternates between Nashville and Los Angeles.

They added, "Jess and Eric very much live separate lives."

The former couple made the choice to live in different places as a "trial of sorts" last year.

Page Six's insider added, "Jess thought it would help if they spent some time apart, but it only made her realize she enjoyed her independence."

Having just marked seven years of sobriety, Simpson is going through a mix of "good and bad days" since the separation, but overall, she is reportedly managing the situation "well, all things considered."

The news comes amid Simpson and Johnson's decision to put their lavish multimillion-dollar estate in Hidden Hills, California, up for sale shortly before announcing their separation.

This meticulously designed residence boasts seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and spans 13,274 square feet.

It was officially listed on January 11, 2025, at a price of $17.9 million but was initially listed for sale on Sept. 19, 2023. It was taken down by Aug. 2, 2024, coinciding with Simpson's alleged relocation to Nashville.

Simpson released a statement that she and her ex-athlete husband had decided to live apart while making their kids, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, their main priority.