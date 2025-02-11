Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders has some choice words for her fiancé Jacquees and Dej Loaf.

Sanders took to X on Monday, February 10 claiming the two music artists are faking "a relationship to sale [sp] albums."

"People gotta fake a relationship to sale albums. Stop asking me why I'm not around. I am not allowed to be around them cause Dej would feel uncomfortable if his fiance there," she wrote to her 40K followers. "As I said before yall got it yall won. Hope yall lil album sale the most yall done ever sold."

She also followed up her tweet, writing: "You're welcome for the free promo!" She added: "Sanders name gone do it every-time," with two crying emojis, a laughing face emoji, and an emoji of painted fingernails.

Her tweets came after a fan asked why she wasn't at a recent press shoot with Jacquees, who is also the father of her son named Snow, who was born in August 2024, and Dej Loaf in New York on X.

Replying to two photos of Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, and the "No Fear" songstress posing together, Sanders replied how her presence "makes Dej feel uncomfortable."

Jacquees, 30, shared a photo with Dej Loaf, whom he often collaborates with musically, On Instagram, asking "Who's better than Me" in the caption. "Be honest @dejloaf," he added.

Fans took to the comments speculating the nature of Dej Loaf, 33, and Jacquees' relationship. All Hip Hop reports Sanders replied to yet another comment, writing how she "wasn't 'allowed' lmfaooo" when a follower asked why she wasn't present during their press appearances.

Dej Loaf seemingly replied to Sanders' shady comments in an Instagram caption. Alongside a carousel of selfies, snaps of her outfit, and pictures with Jacquees, she penned: "Doing Press> Being Pressed."

Jacquees asked for Deiondra's hand in marriage at their baby shower on July 13, 2024.

Jacquees shared an Instagram video, which has since been deleted, where he gave a heartfelt speech before getting down on one knee to propose to Deiondra. She warmly embraced him with kisses and hugs, surrounded by joyous cheers from their loved ones.

According to Sports Illustrated, Deiondra's father, Deion Sanders, her mother Carolyn Chambers, and her brothers Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders were all present at the memorable event.

It's unclear whether the two are still together.