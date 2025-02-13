Issa Rae has decided to cancel her upcoming show at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. after Donald Trump was elected chairman. "An Evening with Issa Rae," which was set to take place on March 16, was sold-out. Tickets will now be refunded.

In a message posted on her Instagram Stories, Rae made it clear Trump's appointment was the reason she was canceling her appearance.

"Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for An Evening with Issa Rae," she wrote. "Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue."

"All tickets will be refunded. Thank you so much for understanding, and I hope to see you soon," she concluded.

The Insecure star isn't the only one taking a stand after Trump was elected chair following a board vote. Shonda Rhimes and Ben Folds also quickly resigned. Rhimes re-posted the announcement on Instagram with a John F. Kennedy quote in the caption: "If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him." Meanwhile, Ben Folds wrote on Instagram in part, "Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor for the NSO. Not for me."

Some of Rhimes' fans disagreed with her decision and let it be known in the comments section.

"Why didn't you all resist??? Why are you just letting him do whatever?," one comment reads.

Another fan writes, "Ms. Rhimes I do not know you, but I am begging you to reconsider. This is what they want. They want us to be out of the process and let them control all of the narratives. This is the time we must stay in and fight no matter how challenging, hard and difficult."

Meanwhile, in addition to Trump being elected chairman, the board announced the termination of President Deborah F. Rutter's contract and appointed Richard Grenell, who previously served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, as interim president.

On Wednesday, 14 new members were added to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, including Trump and several close allies: Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, Allison Lutnick, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Usha Vance, Pamela Gross, John Falconetti, Cheri Summerall, Sergio Gor, Emilia May Fanjul, Patricia Duggan, and Dana Blumberg.

The Kennedy Center, an esteemed cultural institution, is responsible for overseeing the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. It also produces theatrical performances and organizes high-profile events such as the Kennedy Center Honors.