Whoopi Goldberg Slammed for Mocking Elon Musk's Son's Name on 'The View': 'Why Use A Little Child to Target His Father?'
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar is under fire after some viewers claim they mocked Elon Musk's son's name during a recent episode of The View.
A clip of the exchange between the two co-hosts went viral on X from a February 12 episode. Goldberg, 69, began the segment with news about Musk taking his son, X Æ A-Xii, or X for short, to a press conference with Donald Trump.
"Yesterday Elon Musk took his son X to a press conference," Goldberg began. Behar interrupted Goldberg to question the child's name.
"X?" Behar, 82, asked.
"I did not name the child, and I don't want to hear anymore mess about our names," Goldberg replied, seemingly referring to Black people and minorities who are discriminated against for their unique names.
"Any who, he took little X..." Goldberg continued before Behar interjected: "And little Instagram." Behar's joke was seemingly in reference to Musk acquiring ownership of Twitter in April 2022 and renaming it to X shortly after.
Some commenters condemned the hosts under a post of The View segment for poking fun at X's name.
"I don't think "Whoopi" has any room to talk about a person's name," wrote one person.
A second viewer expressed their disdain for the two hosts.
Musk told Joe Rogan that his 4-year-old's name, X Æ A-Xii, is pronounced Ex-Ash-Aye-Twelve, four years ago.
Musk, 53, welcomed X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 with singer Grimes.
Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, explained the meaning behind their son's name in a tweet.
"•X, the unknown variable ⚔️ •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)
•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍+ (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (⚔️🐁 metal rat)," she penned in a May 2020 post.
The "Genesis" singer also addressed her son's appearance at Trump's press conference.
"He should not be in public like this," Grimes wrote on February 11 on X. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."
The pair are also parents to Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.