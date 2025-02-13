Shonda Rhimes stepped down from her role on the Kennedy Center board on Wednesday, February 12, shortly after President Donald Trump was elected chair following a board vote, The Guardian reports.

The renowned Grey's Anatomy show runner and CEO of Shondaland also held the position of treasurer for the arts organization.

She reposted the announcement on Instagram with a John F. Kennedy quote in the caption: "If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him."

The leadership changes at the Kennedy Center did not end there. The board announced the termination of President Deborah F. Rutter's contract and appointed Richard Grenell, who previously served as Trump's ambassador to Germany, as interim president, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rutter, the institution's third president, had been in her role since 2014 and had earlier planned to step down at the end of 2025.

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds also revealed that he would resign as artistic adviser in an Instagram post on Wednesday — a position he has held for years.

"Given developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO," Folds wrote. "Not for me."

Shortly afterward, renowned opera singer Renée Fleming followed suit and announced her departure from the institution on Instagram.

"I've treasured the bi-partisan support for this institution as a beacon of America at our best," the 65-year-old penned. "I hope the Kennedy Center continues to flourish and serve the passionate and diverse audience in our nation's capital and across the country."

These resignations were triggered by Trump's public announcement last Friday, where he stated his intention to remove multiple board members, including former chairman David M. Rubenstein.

TIME magazine reported how Trump cleared out the Kennedy Center's board of trustees members "who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture."

"We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" he posted on Truth Social Wednesday night, per the outlet.

On Wednesday, 14 new members were added to the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, including Trump and several close allies: Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, Allison Lutnick, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Usha Vance, Pamela Gross, John Falconetti, Cheri Summerall, Sergio Gor, Emilia May Fanjul, Patricia Duggan, and Dana Blumberg.

The Kennedy Center, an esteemed cultural institution, is responsible for overseeing the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. It also produces theatrical performances and organizes high-profile events such as the Kennedy Center Honors.