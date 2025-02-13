Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back during his late-night monologue on February 12, as he called out Kanye West for his recent string of hate speech.

Kimmel referred to the rapper as a "Nazi" and humorously dubbed him "Adolf Twitler" in the wake of Kanye's latest antisemitic tirades.

Kimmel made his remarks shortly after Kanye's former agent, Daniel McCartney, severed professional ties with him.

McCartney, the founder and partner of 33 & West, made the decision "effective immediately" after Kanye's recent offensive statements.

Kimmel, ever the comedian, couldn't resist asking, "How about effective two years ago? How about effective Friday when [Kanye] wrote, 'I am a Nazi' on Twitter? You needed the weekend to think that one through?"

Kimmel's comments came after Kanye's alarming four-day hate speech spree on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The rapper posted multiple offensive messages, including homophobic, misogynistic, ableist, and antisemitic slurs.

Kanye also made headlines by calling for the freedom of rapper Diddy and even praised Adolf Hitler.

In his monologue, Kimmel also criticized Donald Trump, calling him "Kanye East," a playful jab at the former president.

He referenced a clip of Trump telling reporters that "the bully is the weakest person" and questioned his self-awareness, TheWrap said.

Kimmel continued his mockery by comparing Trump to Biff from "Back to the Future," a character who, according to Kimmel, seemed to embody Trump's personality decades before he became president.

JUST IN 🔴



Kanye West goes on a wild rant declaring himself a “Nazi,” expresses admiration for Hitler, and says he would not criticize China. pic.twitter.com/LGZLUiCgVK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 7, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump's Makeup in Hilarious Monologue Amid Kanye's Controversy

However, Kimmel didn't stop at Trump's personality; he also poked fun at the former president's appearance. "What the hell is going on with the color of his face? He looks like the vest you wear to go deer hunting," Kimmel quipped.

"Do you think he knows you're supposed to take the makeup off? They keep shellacking on more coats. It's like he saw his makeup person this morning and said, 'Give me the circus peanut today.'"

Kimmel's monologue served as both a sharp critique of Kanye's recent actions and a humorous jab at Trump, all while keeping his audience laughing.

However, his remarks had a clear, serious undertone: the harm caused by hate speech and the need to hold public figures accountable for their words.

According to Billboard, despite these controversies, Kanye West's antics have continued to make headlines, especially after he aired a bizarre Super Bowl LIX commercial promoting his Yeezy brand.

Shot on an iPhone from a dentist's chair, Kanye's ad featured him showing off his diamond-encrusted teeth while encouraging viewers to visit Yeezy.com.

But when fans visited the website, they were greeted with a white t-shirt featuring a swastika. The shirt was quickly removed, but not before sparking further outrage.