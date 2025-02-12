An insider has revealed that the recent slew of controversial comments by Kanye West have upset his wife, Bianca Censori, who allegedly balked at continuing to film their $25 million project.

This has cast doubt on the future of the film co-created by West and starring Censori.

Sources close to the couple speaking to Daily Mail said that Censori, 30, is "traumatized" by West's antisemitic and offensive tirades on social media.

The Australian designer and actress, who was filming a fictional art film with an all-female cast, now allegedly refuses to return to the project.

"She is so put off by this that she is currently refusing to continue shooting," a source told The DailyMail.

The couple paid for the entire film, with portions shot in Japan, but following West's actions, the film has faced major hurdles.

He directed antisemitic, homophobic, and sexist rants at people online, as well as a T-shirt flaunting a swastika.

Two producers are now apparently weighing their options about exiting the project, making for a rather complicated run-up to a film being made.

A source told the outlet: "Bianca is horrified by what Kanye has done, She does not share these views and is deeply affected by his behavior."

They continued: "She is horrified by what he has done, as are so many people close to Ye."

The outlet previously reported that the production would explore the idea that humans are not naturally ashamed of nudity and that obscenity is a mental construct.

The Financial Cost of Kanye West's Rants

Due to West's controversial comments, there have been financial consequences, including a canceled $20 million deal to perform in Japan, as per The Express Tribune.

His Yeezy website also had its host suspended after he tried to sell the swastika merchandise.

What the project does beyond that remains up in the air since Censori allegedly halted filming.

The shooting was also supposed to continue at another location, but it has been reportedly postponed for now.

"The situation is now at a standstill, as two producers involved in the project are on the cusp of quitting over his antisemitic rants,' the source said.

'With production paused over Bianca's refusal to continue, the future is uncertain."

A rep for West and Censori did not immediately return a request for comment. It remains a fluid situation as people associated with the film hold their breath for news.