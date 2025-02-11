Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has come to Taylor Swift's defense after President Donald Trump mocked the pop star for being booed at Super Bowl LIX.

The incident occurred during the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Swift, who was attending the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, faced boos from the crowd when she appeared on the stadium's jumbotron.

President Trump, who was also present at the game, took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to comment on the situation.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" he wrote.

However, Kimmel did not let Trump dig at the singer's slide. During his Monday night monologue, Kimmel quipped that at least Swift stayed to finish the game, whereas the president left at halftime. The host also claimed Trump was just "jealous" because the singer had more followers and money than he did.

Read more: Trump Reportedly Has Influence on Why Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Stayed Apart at Super Bowl LIX

This was not the first time Trump publicly criticized Swift, who became more prominent after she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president in September last year. He had also previously said he liked Brittany Mahomes better because she was a "big Trump fan."

It is also not the first time Kimmel has criticized Trump. During the 96th Academy Awards, which he hosted, he made a joke about the president's legal troubles. Trump responded by calling the host untalented in a social media post.

More recently, Kimmel decried Trump's proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East." The proposal would displace millions of Palestinians, despite the president framing it as a humanitarian effort to improve the living conditions and create economic opportunities for them.

How the proposal would be funded and implemented remains unclear, but Jordan's King Abdullah II, who met with Trump to discuss the plan, has rejected any efforts to displace Palestinians.