Nearly five years after the tragic death of "Glee" star Naya Rivera, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is speaking out for the first time about the aftermath of her passing and addressing rumors that swirled about his relationship with Rivera's sister, Nickayla.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dorsey, 41, opened up about the difficult period following Rivera's accidental drowning in July 2020. He revealed that Nickayla moved in with him and his son Josey, who was four at the time, to help maintain a sense of normalcy.

"She was such a big help," Dorsey explained in the interview. "I wanted to keep [Josey's] life somewhat normal, and I knew I was going to be out of town working."

However, their living arrangement sparked rumors of a possible romantic relationship between Dorsey and Nickayla. Paparazzi photos of the two of them shopping together for Josey's fifth birthday celebrations, which happened just two months after her passing, further fuelled speculations.

Dorsey vehemently denied the rumors and said they were "just so insane."

In addition to relationship rumors, Dorsey also expressed shock at the extent of the rumors, adding that there were suggestions that he and Nikayla were involved in Rivera's disappearance and death. Some people went so far as to tag the FBI.

Naya Rivera's Death

Rivera, the talented actress known for her role as Santana Lopez on the hit TV show "Glee," tragically died in an accidental drowning incident on July 8, 2020, at Lake Piru in California. She was 33 years old at the time of her death.

Rivera had rented a pontoon boat for an outing with her 4-year-old son, Josey. While swimming in the lake, the current caused their boat to drift away. In a heroic act, Rivera manages to save her son by helping him back onto the ship. However, she was unable to save herself.

According to the autopsy report, Josey witnessed his mother's final moments. He reported that Rivera raised her arm and called for help before disappearing under the water. The boy was found alone on the drifting boat later that afternoon.

A wide-scale search was initiated to find Rivera. After five days, her body was discovered floating in the northeastern portion of the lake on July 13, 2020. The Ventura County Medical Examiner ruled Rivera's death as an accidental drowning. The autopsy revealed no signs of physical injury, disease, or indications that drugs or alcohol were involved in her death.