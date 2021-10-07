More than a year after "Glee" star Naya Rivera's death, her family is getting the justice they deserve as they scored a big win in court after a judge refused to dismiss their ability to collect punitive damages in their lawsuit against Ventura County Parks and Recreation in California.

According to the latest legal documents obtained by The Blast, lake officials are expecting to limit the amount of damage they need to pay if ever they are found liable for Rivera's death.

However, in a significant turn of events, the judge denied their request and also sided with the actress' family saying there might be "despicable conduct" on the officials involved.

In the order, the judge mentioned that the Parks and Recreation failed to "instruct Ms. Riverat to wear her life vest," they also failed to outfit the boat with a floatation device and an anchor that would prevent the actress from "being separated from her boat and ultimately drowning."

Aside from Rivera's case, the judge also noted that the defendant reportedly knew the dangers of the lake and had received complaints from other people about having over two dozen individuals had died in the area.

The actress' family is winning big in the case as the lawsuit's argument is "sufficient for purposes of pleading to (arguably) reflect despicable conduct with a willful and conscious disregard of the rights and safety of others."

In addition, Parks and Recreation management reportedly received complaints and "decided to ignore" them.

The outlet suggests that the court is giving Rivera's family to continue their lawsuit and go after the company for a large amount of money.

READ NOW: Cristiano Ronaldo's Rape Case Should Be Dismissed Says Court; Accuser's Legal Team Slammed By Judge [DETAILS]

What's In The Lawsuit?

In early reports, the actress's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey filed a complaint about their son Josey.

They claim that Rivera's death was "utterly preventable" after saying the boat she rented in the area doesn't have a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio, "or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats."

Aside from the missing items mentioned above, the inspection revealed that the boat was not equipped with any floatation or lifesaving device, which is illegal in California.

Naya Rivera's Death

In July 2020, Naya Rivera, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 33.

According to CNN Entertainment, the actress "mustered enough energy" to get Josey back onto the boat, and she couldn't save herself.

READ ALSO: Adele Admits Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Made Her Unhappy? Singer Shares Real Reason For Their Divorce