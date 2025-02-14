Global pop superstar Taylor Swift previously requested Saturday Night Live to cut a planned skit that spoofed her girl squad in 2015. Still, SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels rebuffed her request, adding that he does not "negotiate with terrorists."

In 2015, Swift defined squad goals after he released the music video for her hit song "Bad Blood," which saw her assemble A-list superstars, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Elli Goulding, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, and more.

The video and the girl squad moment inspired many imitations, including two skits on SNL. One of them reimagined the iconic moment as a post-apocalyptic reality in which Swift and her buddies took over the world.

Another sketch featured Tina Fey and Amy Poehler recreating the scene with Amy Schumer and Aidy Bryant as part of the group.

Michaels later said SNL contacted Swift in hopes of getting her to make a cameo in one of the sketches. However, the singer called the showrunner directly and requested that the skit be removed from the show.

"Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists," Michaels replied before hanging up, according to a new Vulture profile.

SNL aired the skit as planned. Despite the initial hesitation, Swift reached out to Michaels days after the episode, giving him flowers and a note that read, "I hope there's no bad blood."

Since then, Swift has had a rich history with SNL and has appeared on the show multiple times, both as a host and musical guest.

As a host, Swift participated in SNL's 40th anniversary special, appearing in "The Californians" sketch in February 2015. She then made a surprise appearance to introduce musical guest Ice Spice.

As a musical guest, she appeared in November 2017 to perform "Ready for It?" and "Call It What You Want" from her album Reputation. She appeared again in 2019 to perform "False God" and "Lover" from her album Lover. In 2021, Swift performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" from Red (Taylor's Version).