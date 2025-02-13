Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship continues to captivate fans, and it seems the NFL star's parents are just as smitten with the pop sensation.

Ed and Donna Kelce, Travis' parents, reportedly believe the pop superstar is a "perfect fit" for their son. Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's parents and brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, are all in favor of welcoming Taylor into the family and would "love to" see Taylor spend her life together with Travis.

"They've never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before," a source close to the Kelces told Page Six, adding that Taylor's family gets along great with the NFL star's family, too.

Furthermore, the source said the Kelces are confident Taylor is not using Travis "for his fame" and that she truly loves the Chiefs tight end.

The report comes after engagement rumors swirled around the couple. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, there were speculations about Travis potentially proposing to the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" crooner.

When asked directly about engagement plans during a press conference, Travis playfully dodged the question, responding, "Wouldn't you like to know?" The reporter later explicitly asked if he had plans to give Taylor a ring during Super Bowl LIX. However, Travis changed the subject.

Over the weekend, Taylor was spotted in the VIP suite inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to show support for Travis as the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the championship. The Chiefs lost 40 to 22 to the Eagles.

Travis and Taylor's relationship began in the summer of 2023 after Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City and tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Although they didn't meet at the concert, Swift later reached out to Kelce, and they started dating privately.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, cheering for Kelce from a VIP box alongside his mother.