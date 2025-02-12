True to her giving nature, pop icon Taylor Swift was spotted tipping backstage staff at the Grammy Awards two weeks ago.

Although she left the ceremony empty-handed, Swift still thanked several of the behind-the-scenes talent.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Swift is seen walking down a hallway with her entourage before stopping to greet four workers and say "thank you."

OMG! Taylor tipping the workers at the grammys after party!



"we appreciate you so much" she is an angel! pic.twitter.com/TnYx8NQX2M — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) February 11, 2025

At that point, Swift backtracked to give each of them a cash tip, saying, "Thank you so much for all your hard work." The impromptu gesture raised smiles and an appreciative word or two from the employees.

In a subsequent tweet, @moonlithoax added, "This isn't brand new information. She does this at every stadium and every event! I love her."

Although several social media users wondered whether Taylor's actions were staged, others defended her, saying she was "real."

"She always does this, and we love her for being true to herself with or without the cameras," tweeted @ArtsRayne.

Taylor Swift has certainly been in the news over the years not only for the massive wealth she has acquired through her career but also for the various charitable ways she has chosen to give back.

With her latest generous act, talk about the social responsibilities of the wealthy has reemerged.

Fans of the singer commended her for being so kind and expressed their gratitude for that. "I don't know why I'm crying here; we made the right person famous," shared user @angipangiin.

Swift's gracious behavior came despite her failing to win in any of the six categories in which she was nominated on Feb. 2.

However, page six has heard from insiders that Swift was still in high spirits during the event.

"Taylor felt honored just to be nominated among so many incredibly talented artists," an insider told Page Six.

"She didn't feel snubbed whatsoever and is grateful for an incredible year, the journey she's had with the Eras Tour and being on the road with all her fans."

Taylor Swift's Generosity

Swift has been this nice before. In December 2023, she gained fame by giving a $100 tip to kitchen workers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

It was a social media sensation after she watched the KC Chiefs face the New England Patriots when the star was dating her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Jerris Rainey, an employee who got a tip from Swift at the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in January 2024, called her "a sweetie pie" and noted she was "very down-to-earth."

Rainey recalled, "I just wanted to see her, and she stopped to ask if I worked at the stadium. When I said yes, she offered me a tip and even took a picture with me."

Swift's generosity didn't stop there. During week 6 of the NFL season, she was reported again tossing cash for workers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.