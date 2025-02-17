Actress Aubrey Plaza recently attended the star-studded 50th Anniversary Special of Saturday Night Live on Sunday, marking the first time she was seen in public since the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Dressed in a black ensemble, Plaza skipped the red carpet preceding the event. Still, she went up the stage to welcome the event's musical guests, Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who sang a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U." Her appearance on the three-hour-long special is her first outing since Baena died by suicide on Jan. 3.

Plaza and Baena had a long-lasting relationship that began in 2011. The couple kept their romance mostly private but broke that after casually announcing their marriage in May 2021. she referred to Baena as her "darling husband" in an Instagram post, which her representative later confirmed. The pair held their wedding ceremony in their backyard, with Plaza mentioning that their neighbor—whom she described as a "real-life witch"—attended the event.

Tragically, the pair's 14-year relationship came to an end when Baena died by suicide earlier this year at the age of 47. It was reported that his body was discovered by his assistant at a Los Angeles-area home, according to TMZ. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Who Was Jeff Baena?

Baena was an American screenwriter and film director who made a name for himself in independent cinema.

Baena's career in Hollywood began as a production assistant for renowned directors like Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell. His breakthrough came when he co-wrote the 2004 philosophical comedy "I Heart Huckabees" with Russell. Baena then transitioned into directing, making his debut with the 2014 zombie comedy "Life After Beth," which starred Plaza.

Throughout his career, Baena directed several critically acclaimed independent films, including "Joshy" (2016), "The Little Hours" (2017), "Horse Girl" (2020), and "Spin Me Round" (2022).