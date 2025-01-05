Actress Aubrey Plaza was honored by filmmaker Brady Corbet following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, who passed away at the age of 47.

As he concluded his victory speech for best filmmaker at the 2025 Golden Globes, the filmmaker of "The Brutalist" said, "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family - good night."

Brady Corbet wins Best Director - Motion Picture for #TheBrutalist at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes and sends his condolences to Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's families. pic.twitter.com/a9Vg3Rols7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025

The cameras then panned in on Adrien Brody, who was clearly touched and struggling to control his emotion.

Plaza, 40, has received a ton of support and condolence letters at this trying time.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reports that Baena's body was sadly discovered in a Los Angeles house on Friday morning. Suicide by hanging is listed as the cause of his death.

In another part of Corbet's speech, the filmmaker expressed gratitude to the Golden Globes for shining a spotlight on their movie and extending its reach through their acknowledgment.

"It is extraordinarily meaningful for a film like this that once a few short months ago had the odds very much stacked against it," Corbet said.

He went on, "I would also be remiss not to mention that I am humbled to be in such excellence company, filmmakers I genuinely admire."

"Hundreds of very devoted people worked on this film for years, before, during and after its realization," the filmmaker said. "There are too many to name in the 45 seconds allotted to me here."

In his acceptance speech, Corbet also thanked his team, family, and loved ones. He specifically mentioned his co-writer, co-producer, and wife, Mona Fastvold, along with their daughter Ada.

Corbet affectionately remarked on his daughter's elegant attire for the evening, suggesting that the challenges they faced were all worthwhile. His heartfelt words conveyed deep love and appreciation for his family.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank and acknowledge three people that I lost while making this picture: my grandfather James, his brother Jerry and my dear friend Kevin Turn, who I miss every day," he said. "I wouldn't be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence."