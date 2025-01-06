Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence following her husband Jeff Baena's tragic death.

Her representative told USA Today, "This is an unimaginable tragedy."

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Due to the tragedy, "The White Lotus" actress was forced to back out as presenter at the 82nd annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The event had announced in a press release on Friday that Plaza was supposed to be presenting the event.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office verified Baena's untimely death on this same day. The cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging.

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza’s husband, dead at 47 pic.twitter.com/05MXpvkeZI — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2025

Despite Plaza's absence at the Golden Globes on Sunday, she was still in the mind of "The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet, who dedicated his Best Director win to her and Baena.

Corbet added in his speech, "Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family - good night."

Before secretly getting married in 2020, Plaza and Baena had more than a decade together, and it wasn't until a year later that Plaza decided to tell her fans about their marriage on Instagram.