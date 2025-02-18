Marshall Rose, the husband of actress Candice Bergen, has passed away at the age of 88.

According to an obituary published by The New York Times on February 17, Rose died on February 15 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. His death occurred peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Rose, a successful real estate developer and nonprofit advisor, is remembered for his dedication to both his family and his work.

According to PageSix, he was known for his "fierce compassion, stubborn persistence," and strong support for the New York Knicks, according to his obituary.

He also served for 30 years on the board of the New York Public Library, an institution he greatly admired.

Born in 1937 in Brighton Beach, New York, Rose studied economics at City College and later earned a law degree from New York University.

His career highlights included overseeing the development of the Frank Gehry-designed IAC building, renovating Madison Square Garden, and developing city charter schools.

Comedian and actress Candice Bergen lost her husband this past weekend -- Marshall Rose died Saturday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z8lnJ5TFfm — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2025

Candice Bergen and Marshall Rose's 25-Year Marriage

Bergen, who married Rose in 2000, confirmed his death in a statement shared with People.

The couple was approaching their 25th wedding anniversary. Although they did not have children together, Rose is survived by his wife Candice, his children Wendi and Andrew, and his stepdaughter Chloe Malle.

He also leaves behind several grandchildren, including Bergen's first grandchild, born to Chloe in 2020. Throughout their marriage, Bergen, 78, often expressed how important her relationship with Rose was to her.

In a 2015 interview with "Miss Congeniality" co-star Sandra Bullock, Bergen shared that she prioritized her marriage over her career. "I'm not that ambitious," she stated, "I'm always grateful when I get offered something that engages me...and I don't have to leave my husband for more than a week or two."

Rose's legacy extends beyond his family to his many philanthropic contributions. The obituary mentions that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the New York Public Library, where he spent many years advocating for adult literacy programs.