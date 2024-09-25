Brett Favre is sharing heartbreaking details about being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease after he disclosed his diagnosis during his testimony in front of the House Ways and Means Committee regarding welfare accountability on Sept. 24.

Although the legendary quarterback made the news about his health public on Tuesday, he actually revealed the news to 'TMZ' in August. The outlet released the interview only after 54-year-old Favre made the announcement himself. Favre shared that he was diagnosed in January and that he decided to go to the doctor after noticing issues with his arms and hands. He could not hold a screwdriver steady in one hand and he could not get his dominant arm through his jacket hole.

"I felt my arm, the strength was there, but I could not guide it," he said. "And it was the most frustrating thing."

Favre said specialists blamed his diagnosis on the hits he took during his NFL career -- particularly hits to his head.

"They all said the same thing," he said bluntly. "'If it's not in your family' -- and there's none on either side of my family -- 'then the first thing we look at is head trauma.' Well, hell, I wrote the book on head trauma."

Favre was blunt about addressing his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis head on.

"It doesn't matter where you got it. You got it, it ain't going away," he said.

On Tuesday, Favre thanked his fans for all their support following his announcement in an Instagram post.

"First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life," he wrote alongside a picture of him and his wife, Deanna. "Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF reform. As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson's which has been an ordeal. My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me. To my fans and those wishing well - thank you all for the love."