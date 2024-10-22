'Baywatch' actor Michael Newman died after suffering heart complications on October 20.

He was 68.

The late star reportedly passed away surrounded by family and friends 18 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Newman's death was announced and confirmed Tuesday by his close friend, Matt Felker — who took to social media to write a heartfelt message for the beloved star.

"Few of us are lucky enough to have someone like Mike Newman enter and change their life," Felker wrote of his friend. Fans across social media are now mourning the star.

Newman — who played the role of "Newmie" in the cult-classic series — is survived by his wife Sarah, their kids Chris and Emily, and their 1-year-old granddaughter, Charlie.