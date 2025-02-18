The Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday announced "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo has been cast to play Jesus Christ in its upcoming production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

"Just a little busy this summer," The Tony Award-winner wrote of the casting announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. "Can't wait!!"

"Jesus Christ Superstar" boasts music by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Weber with lyrics by Tim Rice. The show tells the story of the events leading up to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed him.

The Hollywood Bowl Production, which will play from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, will be choreographed and directed by Sergio Trujillo, while Stephen Oremus will serve as musical director and conductor.

In 2020, Erivo sang the role of Mary Magdalene in an all-women reimagining of the production, "Jesus Christ Superstar: She Is Risen," which was released as a concept album.

Other events at the Hollywood Bowl this summer include "Jurassic Park Live in Concert" and "Jaws in Concert," both with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a pair of farewell shows from Cyndi Lauper, and "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony," celebrating the cartoon rabbit's 85th anniversary.

-- With reporting by TMX