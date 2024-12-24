Adam McKay, the director behind Don't Look Up, Step Brothers and Anchorman, has a bold prediction about the future of the Wicked movie. And some are alarmed by the thought.

In a series of posts on Monday, McKay essentially argued that Wicked could be banned in the U.S. within the next three to five years, given the increasing political divide in the country.

On X (formerly Twitter), McKay shared his thoughts on the film, calling Wicked Part 1 "one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made."

He explained that the film tackles complex themes: "It's nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda," McKay wrote.

He also pointed out the timing of the movie's release.

"What's really striking about Wicked Part 1 is that it's coming out NOW when America has never been more right-wing and propagandized," McKay posted.

Though he acknowledged that the stage production and the book are much older, he still felt the film's relevance is undeniable in today's political climate.

In a follow-up, McKay predicted that the movie could face significant backlash if the country continues down its current political path.

"If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn't be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years," he wrote.

McKay also compared Wicked to other Hollywood films he sees as politically radical, including It's a Wonderful Life and The Hunger Games, describing them as "incredibly left-wing."

The first Wicked film has already gained considerable attention, with early Oscar buzz surrounding Ariana Grande's performance.

Wicked has also earned Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Musical/Comedy and acting nods for Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo.

But McKay's comments are sure to ignite further discussions about the intersection of politics and entertainment, especially as Wicked continues to captivate audiences.

Responses to McKay's X posts ranged from unpersuaded to alarmed. "What I found most interesting is that the movie depicts a failed multicultural liberalism as the oppressive status quo, rather than an overt fascism," one user replied.

"I often encounter the fact that even the most radical and literal things are perceived as 'just a plot' without any connection to the real world," another said. "I was so moved by act 1 and how revolutionary it is. We all need to defy gravity!" yet another added.