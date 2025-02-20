On the February 19 episode of "Khloé in Wonderland," Khloé Kardashian, 40, revealed that she and her sister Kim, 44, have discussed the sentimental items they hope to inherit from their mother, Kris Jenner.

In a candid conversation with celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, Khloé admitted that she and Kim had already discussed their wishes. Kim, known for her love of diamonds, made an explicit request: "In your will, can I have your diamonds?" Khloé responded with a more unusual request: "Can I have your dishes?"

The conversation sparked laughter, and Khloé acknowledged the topic's morbidity. "I guess we're a little morbid," she remarked during the podcast episode.

This lighthearted exchange was part of a deeper conversation about Kris' impressive dishware collection, which has long been a point of admiration in the Kardashian-Jenner household.

Mindy Weiss, who has worked with Kris Jenner for decades, praised Kris's collection, calling it a "dream" for anyone planning events. I always want to use her dishes, and sometimes she's like, 'No, don't use my dishes,'" Weiss shared, adding that Kris' holiday-themed collections are particularly spectacular.

"If you guys could see these cabinets—it's better than sex, for me," she added, highlighting how elaborate and cherished Kris' dishware is, especially during Christmas celebrations.

Khloé Kardashian Talks Will, Death, and Family Wishes

Kris Jenner has carefully organized her dishes for various holidays, with unique sets for occasions like Easter, Mother's Day, and Christmas.

Weiss noted that these collections are the perfect touch for hosting memorable gatherings. "It's exactly what you wanna have," she said, emphasizing how desirable Kris' collection is for a party planner like herself.

Khloé reflected on her family's openness about discussing sensitive topics like wills and death. She recalled a previous conversation sparked by Kris' hip replacement surgery in 2022, where her sister Kim made an offbeat comment about wanting to turn Kris' bones into jewelry.

According to People, Kim had said she wanted the doctor to "save her mom's bones so she could make jewelry out of it," a remark that even Kris called "creepy."

Khloé herself shared that she reminded Kris of her last wish to be cremated and turned into necklaces for her children, which Khloé thought was "weird."

The Kardashian family has never shied away from discussing death and inheritance. In a confessional, Khloé explained that they frequently discuss their wishes should something happen to one of them.

"My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen," Khloé shared.

She also joked about her will, saying, "If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week—and that's in my will because people are going to visit me."

Khloé's openness about family matters and her ability to discuss sensitive subjects with humor have been a consistent theme in her podcast.