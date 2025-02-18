Keyshia Cole recently revealed a surprising moment from her past involving Khloé Kardashian. In a resurfaced interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer recalled a moment when Kardashian chased her around a couch in a playful yet intense exchange.

Cole initially hesitated when discussing her relationship with the Kardashian family but eventually recounted the moment, saying, "I mean, I know Khloé. Like, she's literally chased me around the couch one time, wanting to fight, and I was like, 'I'm not fighting you.'" The statement shocked host Jason Lee, who responded, "In real life?"

Cole emphasized that this incident happened when she had a much rougher persona, stating, "And I was the ghetto Keyshia Cole then." She explained that the situation escalated from what started as lighthearted play-fighting, saying, "Ask her. We were all like play fighting, and then like, you know, I'm the tough one. Mhmmm."

Jason pressed further, asking, "Wait, so you popped her in the lip and then she tried to get you?" Cole responded by listing two people she would never fight: "It's a few lighter chicks that I would not fight: Khloé and P!nk. I'm just not." When a host asked, "You mean Khloé got hands?" Cole confirmed, "I think so."

The conversation became even more animated when Cole described how the playful fight took place in the presence of actress Meagan Good and Malika Haqq. She had Good in a headlock when Khloé challenged her, saying, "Yeah, run up on me." Cole's immediate response was, "No."

Fans reacted with amusement and disbelief after the story resurfaced online. One user commented, "Girl, you ran from Khloé?" Another added, "That just means Keyshia doesn't know how to fight, and that's okay."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Khloé's fighting abilities have been mentioned. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom once stated on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that she had "opened up a can of whup-a**" on a stripper when she found him in a compromising situation.

Some fans speculated that Khloé's fighting skills stem from her connection to boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, her godfather. Leonard, an Olympic gold medalist and former world champion, has reportedly shared boxing knowledge with her.

Cole noted that this couch-chasing incident happened around the time she signed her first record deal, likely in 2002. During that period, she frequently spent time with Khloé, Good, and Haqq.